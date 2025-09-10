Russian drone attack on Poland was not a "navigational error" — Pistorius
Category
World
Publication date

Russian drone attack on Poland was not a "navigational error" — Pistorius

Pistorius
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius does not consider it a coincidence that Russian combat drones were in the skies over Poland last night.

Points of attention

  • German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that the Russian drone attack on Poland was intentional and not a navigational error.
  • The drones were heading towards Ukraine, highlighting concerns about European security and threats from Russian forces.
  • The incident confirms the ongoing threat posed by Russian forces in various regions, including Central Europe, as stated by Pistorius.

Pistorius does not believe in navigation error of Russian drones over Poland

He stated this during a speech in the Bundestag.

There is no reason to believe that these were course errors or technical failures. These drones were purposefully moving along a specific route — towards Ukraine. They could have chosen a different route, but they did not.

Boris Pistorius

Boris Pistorius

Minister of Defense of Germany

As Pistorius noted, according to Polish authorities, there were 19 Shahed drones or similar ones, which were launched, probably from the territory of Belarus. These UAVs were equipped, so a tragedy could have happened at any moment, the minister emphasized.

This incident, the head of the German Defense Ministry emphasized, only confirms what has been discussed for two years: Europe "is dealing with a constant threat from Russian forces — in the air over the Baltic, in the waters of the Baltic Sea, underwater, and also in Central Europe — in the form of hybrid attacks or such provocations."

The head of the defense ministry assured that the Bundeswehr is preparing to respond to such provocations, in particular, it is cooperating with Poland within the framework of consultations under NATO Article 4.

We support this step because we believe it is the right one. Clear signals need to be sent.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland plans to expand temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees — what is known
Poland
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drone hits house in Poland — photo
Damage discovered in Poland after Russian attack
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland invokes Article 4 of the NATO Treaty after Russian attack
Poland will consult with NATO members

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?