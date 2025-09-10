Russian drone attack on Poland was not a "navigational error" — Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius does not consider it a coincidence that Russian combat drones were in the skies over Poland last night.

Pistorius does not believe in navigation error of Russian drones over Poland

He stated this during a speech in the Bundestag.

There is no reason to believe that these were course errors or technical failures. These drones were purposefully moving along a specific route — towards Ukraine. They could have chosen a different route, but they did not. Boris Pistorius Minister of Defense of Germany

As Pistorius noted, according to Polish authorities, there were 19 Shahed drones or similar ones, which were launched, probably from the territory of Belarus. These UAVs were equipped, so a tragedy could have happened at any moment, the minister emphasized.

This incident, the head of the German Defense Ministry emphasized, only confirms what has been discussed for two years: Europe "is dealing with a constant threat from Russian forces — in the air over the Baltic, in the waters of the Baltic Sea, underwater, and also in Central Europe — in the form of hybrid attacks or such provocations."

The head of the defense ministry assured that the Bundeswehr is preparing to respond to such provocations, in particular, it is cooperating with Poland within the framework of consultations under NATO Article 4.