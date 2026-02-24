Ukraine dismantles 10 concentration areas and 6 command posts of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked ten areas of personnel concentration, six command posts, an artillery system, and one other important target of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- Recent engagements include missile strikes, air strikes, kamikaze drones, and attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.
- Ukraine demonstrates resilience and determination in defending its territory against Russian aggression.
Losses of the Russian Army as of February 24, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 02/24/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,261,420 (+920) people;
tanks — 11,698 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,086 (+4) units;
artillery systems — 37,560 (+50) units;
air defense systems — 1,305 (+1) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 145,571 (+1,693) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 79,826 (+190) units;
special equipment — 4,074 (+1) units.
In addition, we engaged 8,915 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,346 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 71 from multiple launch rocket systems.
