Air defense neutralized 111 targets while repelling the Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense neutralized 111 targets while repelling the Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work
Читати українською

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 23-24, Russian invaders struck peaceful cities and villages with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 133 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • As of the latest update, air defenses have shot down/suppressed 111 enemy UAVs and drones, emphasizing the ongoing threat and need for vigilance.
  • The call to follow safety rules and unite in defense underscores the continuous efforts to protect Ukrainian skies and achieve victory.

The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work

A new Russian attack began at 6:00 PM on February 23.

This time, enemy targets flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that about 90 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 111 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Missile hits and 19 strike UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at one location.

The attack continues, several enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin could launch an invasion of Europe as early as 2026
What to expect from Putin next?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Meloni said that a ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine is "still a long way off."
Maloney does not believe in a quick end to the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Today marks exactly 4 years since Putin took Kyiv in 3 days — Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky thanked the people of Ukraine for their courage and indomitability

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?