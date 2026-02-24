Air defense neutralized 111 targets while repelling the Russian attack

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 23-24, Russian invaders struck peaceful cities and villages with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 133 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types.

The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work

A new Russian attack began at 6:00 PM on February 23.

This time, enemy targets flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that about 90 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 111 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

Missile hits and 19 strike UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at one location.