As the media has learned, American leader Donald Trump has ordered his team to do everything possible to end the Russian-Ukrainian war by July 4, 2026, that is, by the day of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of US independence.
Points of attention
- The probability of war continuing remains high due to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's steadfast stance and financial resources for armament.
- Expert opinion suggests that as long as Putin holds power and Russia is financially stable for armament, the war is likely to persist despite set deadlines.
Trump wants to end the Russian-Ukrainian war as soon as possible
The White House cannot ignore the fact that peace talks have already failed several times precisely because of the position of official Moscow.
As American officials admit on condition of anonymity, they have already understood that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is determined to continue the war against Ukraine, rather than sign a peace agreement.
Media insiders do not hide the fact that the negotiations between the three parties — Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington — have effectively reached a dead end.
Despite Trump ordering his team to end the Russian-Ukrainian war by July 4, 2026, this scenario remains extremely unlikely.
A statement on this issue was made by Tetyana Stanova, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia-Eurasia Center:
