Trump has chosen a new deadline to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump has chosen a new deadline to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump wants to end the Russian-Ukrainian war as soon as possible
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

As the media has learned, American leader Donald Trump has ordered his team to do everything possible to end the Russian-Ukrainian war by July 4, 2026, that is, by the day of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of US independence.

Points of attention

  • The probability of war continuing remains high due to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's steadfast stance and financial resources for armament.
  • Expert opinion suggests that as long as Putin holds power and Russia is financially stable for armament, the war is likely to persist despite set deadlines.

Trump wants to end the Russian-Ukrainian war as soon as possible

The White House cannot ignore the fact that peace talks have already failed several times precisely because of the position of official Moscow.

As American officials admit on condition of anonymity, they have already understood that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is determined to continue the war against Ukraine, rather than sign a peace agreement.

Media insiders do not hide the fact that the negotiations between the three parties — Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington — have effectively reached a dead end.

Moscow and Washington are effectively competing to see who will give in first in the talks led by US special envoy Stephen Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, a NATO official said. That would mean either Russia giving up some of its "red lines," which include full control of land in eastern Donbas, or the US giving up on Ukraine.

Despite Trump ordering his team to end the Russian-Ukrainian war by July 4, 2026, this scenario remains extremely unlikely.

A statement on this issue was made by Tetyana Stanova, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia-Eurasia Center:

As long as Putin is in power, Russia is not paralyzed by mass protests, and there is at least some money left in the budget for armaments, the war will continue.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a new type of war." Syrsky addressed Ukrainians on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Syrsky made an important statement on February 24
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump issues new ultimatum to Zelensky on peace deal
What is known about Trump's new demand?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron announced three defeats for Putin at once
Macron analyzed the consequences of war for Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?