As the media has learned, American leader Donald Trump has ordered his team to do everything possible to end the Russian-Ukrainian war by July 4, 2026, that is, by the day of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of US independence.

The White House cannot ignore the fact that peace talks have already failed several times precisely because of the position of official Moscow.

As American officials admit on condition of anonymity, they have already understood that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is determined to continue the war against Ukraine, rather than sign a peace agreement.

Media insiders do not hide the fact that the negotiations between the three parties — Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington — have effectively reached a dead end.

Moscow and Washington are effectively competing to see who will give in first in the talks led by US special envoy Stephen Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, a NATO official said. That would mean either Russia giving up some of its "red lines," which include full control of land in eastern Donbas, or the US giving up on Ukraine. Share

Despite Trump ordering his team to end the Russian-Ukrainian war by July 4, 2026, this scenario remains extremely unlikely.

