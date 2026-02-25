Czech Republic secures purchase of 880,000 ammunition for Ukraine in 2026

This year, funding for about 880,000 units of ammunition for Ukraine has already been secured within the framework of the Czech initiative.

Czech Republic finds funding for 880,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine

This was announced by National Security Advisor Hynek Kmonicek at an open hearing in the Senate of the Czech Republic.

Kmonichek informed that this initiative covered about 48% of large-caliber ammunition supplies to Ukraine in 2025, and in the case of 155-millimeter caliber — 52%.

According to the advisor, funding for about 880 thousand units of ammunition has been secured for this year.

We are actively seeking additional sponsors and donors to reach a total of 2.5 to 5 billion CZK.

The advisor also noted that currently Ukraine mainly has requests for large-caliber ammunition with a range of over 30 kilometers. According to him, the Ukrainian side uses from 3,000 to 8,000 such shells per day.

The Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine, which involves purchasing shells from around the world, is estimated at 5 billion euros, but as of February 11, only 1.4 billion euros had been raised.

The initiative was proposed by the President of the Czech Republic himself and the previous government in early 2023. The new government, whose members promised to stop the initiative during the election campaign, agreed earlier this year to continue it, but on the condition that the Czech Republic itself would not financially support it, but would only coordinate it.