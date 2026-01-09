Ammunition for Ukraine. Czech Republic plans to extend "munitions initiative" in 2026

The Czech Republic plans to continue the "shell initiative" launched by the previous government of Petr Fiala, thanks to which Ukraine can receive ammunition for artillery and other weapons.

Czech Republic to extend "missile initiative" for Ukraine in 2026

This was stated by Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka at a briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga.

I became an ambassador for good deeds — the continuation of the ammunition initiative, which is extremely important for Ukraine. I am glad that we managed to find a compromise and consensus that will ensure the continuation of the ammunition initiative. Share

According to Macinka, during the meeting, he and Sybiga also discussed the supply of necessary military ammunition to Ukraine and an invitation to Czech businesses to participate in these supplies.

The Czech minister also commented on the peace process that could end the war in Ukraine, in particular, confirming that he had been informed about the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States.

I understand whether we should see this optimistically or pessimistically, so my attitude will be more realistic. I see that Ukraine has a great interest in peace and I see that it is ready.

In 2024, the Czech Republic organized an initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine. A large number of Western countries provided funds for this. Thanks to the Czech Republic, Ukraine began to receive large quantities of ammunition, primarily for artillery.