Czech Republic plans to transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine

The Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Republic, Karel Rzegka, will recommend to the government to transfer to Ukraine 30 T-72M4CZ tanks, the repair of which is currently being completed by the state-owned enterprise VOP CZ.
Points of attention
- The Czech Republic is recommending the transfer of 30 T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine as part of supporting their security and defense capabilities.
- The decision to modernize the tanks showcases the Czech Republic's positive stance towards cooperating with Ukraine even before the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
- With the Czech Army planning to purchase new Leopard 2A8 tanks, transferring T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine aligns with their military strategy.
Ukraine may receive 30 T-72M4CZ tanks from the Czech Republic
This was reported by Radio Prague International, Ukrinform reports.
This equipment, after a basic replacement of components, was to be used by the Czech Armed Forces until new tanks were purchased.
Currently, the Czech Army is armed with German Leopard 2A4 tanks and a decision has been made to expedite the acquisition of Leopard 2A8.
According to the Chief of the General Staff, Karel Rzegka, in order for the funds invested in the repair of the T-72 M4CZ tanks to pay off, he intends to recommend to the government to donate these vehicles to Ukraine "in accordance with the interests of our country's security."
