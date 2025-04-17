The Czech Republic no longer imports Russian oil — what is known
The Czech Republic no longer imports Russian oil — what is known

Russian oil
Source:  European truth

For the first time in its history, the Czech Republic has become completely independent of Russian oil supplies.

Points of attention

  • The Czech Republic has achieved energy independence by halting Russian oil imports for the first time in history.
  • The modernization of the TAL oil pipeline has allowed the Czech Republic to secure itself with oil from Western sources, pumping up to 8 million tons per year without Russian supplies.
  • Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced the country's independence from Russian oil at a press conference, highlighting the completion of the pipeline modernization as a crucial factor.

The Czech Republic has become independent of Russian oil

Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced this at a press conference on April 17.

As noted, this happened after the completion of the modernization of the TAL oil pipeline capacity, which comes from the west.

The first increased volumes of oil supplied by the pipeline have already arrived at the central oil depot in the Czech Republic, Fiala said.

The Czech Republic can now pump up to 8 million tons of crude oil per year from Western pipelines, which will fully cover the consumption of oil refineries in the Czech Republic.

We have taken another step towards our energy independence.

Petr Fiala

Petr Fiala

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

As a reminder, in January, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that his country was ready to fully switch to oil supplies via the western route via the TAL and IKL oil pipelines in the event of a shortage of Russian oil from the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Fiala previously said that the Czech Republic would be free from dependence on Russian oil by mid-2025 at the latest.

