Czech Republic plans new purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine
Ukraine
Czech Republic plans new purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

According to Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, his country plans to conduct a new round of procurement of artillery shells for Ukraine.

  • The Czech Republic is planning a new purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine to support the urgent need for ammunition on the battlefield.
  • Last year's successful delivery of 1.5 million units of ammunition from the Czech Republic to Ukraine helped establish parity on the battlefield.
  • The Czech Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with necessary ammunition without setting a specific goal for the new initiative.
  • The timeline for Ukraine to receive the new ammunition is uncertain, depending on the origin and technical condition of the ammunition.
  • The Czech Republic is considering potential ways to finance the new initiative and is hopeful for support from other EU member states to achieve significant progress for Ukraine.

What is known about the Czech Republic's intentions regarding the purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine?

"We know that the war will continue and we will still need ammunition in 2025. I cannot give a specific figure for this year's new initiative, as I do not want to set a goal. We must provide Ukraine with what it needs," Lipavsky emphasized.

According to him, Czech officials are currently considering potential ways to finance the new initiative, and will then calculate the amount of ammunition that can be purchased with the funds raised.

When will Ukraine be able to receive ammunition under the Czech initiative?

The Czech Foreign Minister was also unable to specify exactly when Ukraine would be able to receive this ammunition.

"It is impossible to say in general terms how long it will take for the ammunition to finally arrive in Ukraine. It depends on the origin and technical condition of the ammunition. Sometimes it still needs to be adapted, repaired or generally improved so that it can be reliably used in Ukraine," Lipavsky explains.

He emphasized that there is still enough ammunition in the world that could be purchased.

This is a matter of political will, and if many EU member states join our initiative again, we can achieve a lot for Ukraine, the Czech Foreign Minister noted.

Lipavsky also added that last year the Czech Republic fulfilled its stated goal of supplying Ukraine with 1.5 million pieces of ammunition, a third of which was 155 mm caliber.

This played an important role in establishing parity on the battlefield in Ukraine, the Czech diplomat noted.

