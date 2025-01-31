According to Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, his country plans to conduct a new round of procurement of artillery shells for Ukraine.
What is known about the Czech Republic's intentions regarding the purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine?
According to him, Czech officials are currently considering potential ways to finance the new initiative, and will then calculate the amount of ammunition that can be purchased with the funds raised.
When will Ukraine be able to receive ammunition under the Czech initiative?
The Czech Foreign Minister was also unable to specify exactly when Ukraine would be able to receive this ammunition.
He emphasized that there is still enough ammunition in the world that could be purchased.
Lipavsky also added that last year the Czech Republic fulfilled its stated goal of supplying Ukraine with 1.5 million pieces of ammunition, a third of which was 155 mm caliber.
