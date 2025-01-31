According to Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, his country plans to conduct a new round of procurement of artillery shells for Ukraine.

What is known about the Czech Republic's intentions regarding the purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine?

"We know that the war will continue and we will still need ammunition in 2025. I cannot give a specific figure for this year's new initiative, as I do not want to set a goal. We must provide Ukraine with what it needs," Lipavsky emphasized.

According to him, Czech officials are currently considering potential ways to finance the new initiative, and will then calculate the amount of ammunition that can be purchased with the funds raised.

When will Ukraine be able to receive ammunition under the Czech initiative?

The Czech Foreign Minister was also unable to specify exactly when Ukraine would be able to receive this ammunition.

"It is impossible to say in general terms how long it will take for the ammunition to finally arrive in Ukraine. It depends on the origin and technical condition of the ammunition. Sometimes it still needs to be adapted, repaired or generally improved so that it can be reliably used in Ukraine," Lipavsky explains.

He emphasized that there is still enough ammunition in the world that could be purchased.

This is a matter of political will, and if many EU member states join our initiative again, we can achieve a lot for Ukraine, the Czech Foreign Minister noted.

Lipavsky also added that last year the Czech Republic fulfilled its stated goal of supplying Ukraine with 1.5 million pieces of ammunition, a third of which was 155 mm caliber.