The Russian Federation is involved in a hundred hybrid attacks in Europe in 2024 — Czech Foreign Ministry

Russia may be involved in about 100 hybrid attacks, espionage operations and influence operations in Europe. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavskyi.

What is known about suspicious incidents in Europe

As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, stated at the meeting of NATO ministers in Brussels, in 2024, about 500 suspicious incidents were recorded in Europe, of which up to 100 can be directly linked to Russian hybrid actions.

We must send a strong signal to Moscow that such actions will not go unanswered, — emphasized Minister Yan Lipavskyi. Share

At the NATO meeting, participants discussed steps to strengthen collective security and counter hybrid threats. Alliance members emphasized the importance of intelligence sharing and coordination in the fight against espionage and disinformation.

American intelligence is sounding the alarm about Russia's new plans for the United States

As the representatives of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, the FBI and the Pentagon managed to find out, the special services of the Russian Federation will try to recruit "insiders" of the US defense industry.

Against this background, all employees of enterprises are urged not to contact outsiders who try to establish relationships on the territory of enterprises or appear in prohibited places.

American companies, especially those that support organizations involved in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine or other ongoing geopolitical conflicts, should, as a best practice, increase vigilance and strengthen security measures, the message says. Share

It is worth paying attention to the fact that enemy agents are increasingly resorting to aggressive methods, in particular, involving criminals to organize arson, cyber attacks and other sabotage in Europe.