The Czech Republic promised to transfer half a million shells to Ukraine by the end of 2024

The Czech Republic will transfer 500,000 large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine by the end of 2024 as part of its initiative.

Ukraine will receive half a million shells from the Czech Republic

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, at a joint briefing with his Ukrainian colleague Andrii Sybiga in Kyiv.

As you know, my country has launched a munitions initiative. By the end of the year, 500,000 large-caliber projectiles will be delivered. We will not stop there. We will continue to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the necessary support. Share

The Czech Foreign Minister added that his country would continue to support Ukraine's efforts to become a member of the EU and NATO. Lipavsky emphasized the importance of having a reliable defense for our country.

Ukraine received a third of the ammunition promised by the Czech Republic

The ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, told about it.

According to him, the Ukrainian military primarily needs 155-millimeter ammunition.

As Zvarych said, Ukraine is negotiating with the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic regarding the expansion of the initiative. He also assured that he had no information about the problems with the ammunition being transferred, which was recently reported by the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The ambassador suggested that the publication was an attempt to discredit the initiative and emphasized that it is actually effective and has room for development, and also expressed hope that the supply will continue next year.