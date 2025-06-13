Czech Republic promises to increase supplies of large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine in 2025

The Czech Republic plans to transfer even more ammunition to Ukraine this year as part of its initiative, and to continue it next year.

Czech Republic to supply more shells to Ukraine

This was discussed during bilateral negotiations between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga and the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky.

I am glad that Europe has started to take a greater part in supporting Ukraine. The Czech Republic will continue to play its role, including through participation in the Coalition of the Willing and the continuation of our Ammunition Initiative. We want to deliver more large-caliber ammunition this year than in 2024 and continue this initiative in 2026, — said Lipavsky.

He noted that the intensity of Czech-Ukrainian contacts shows how important and key a partner the republic is for Ukraine, and assured that the Czech Republic will continue to be a reliable ally and partner of Ukraine.

Szybiga, in turn, highly appreciated the Czech assistance, especially regarding cooperation in the field of weapons and ammunition supplies. Share

After the talks, both politicians got acquainted with several Czech companies, NGOs, and universities that are actively engaged in Ukraine, providing both humanitarian and military assistance. The companies' activities range from assisting displaced people and building hospitals in Ukraine to supplying 3-D printers and drones.

I was amazed by the amount of help provided by Czech society, volunteer, non-governmental structures that help Ukraine, Ukrainians every day. It is important that these funds that go to Ukraine are collected by ordinary Czechs. People continue to support Ukraine. We must understand and realize that we are not alone. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Szybiga, in particular, expressed gratitude for the initiative of the Czech side to restore 6 hospitals in Ukraine.

He emphasized that Ukraine has a strong ally in the Czech Republic. The two countries have great prospects in the context of defense industries, which was discussed during the meeting with his Czech colleague.