Czech Republic promises to increase supplies of large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine in 2025

The Czech Republic plans to transfer even more ammunition to Ukraine this year as part of its initiative, and to continue it next year.
Points of attention
- The Czech Republic is actively supporting Ukraine by promising to increase supplies of large-caliber ammunition in 2025 as part of their ongoing initiative.
- Czech Republic demonstrates commitment to Ukraine by participating in the Coalition of the Willing and showcasing strong bilateral cooperation with promises of continued support in defense industries.
- The intense Czech-Ukrainian contacts highlight the importance of the Czech Republic as a key partner for Ukraine, showing solidarity and promising reliable allyship.
Czech Republic to supply more shells to Ukraine
This was discussed during bilateral negotiations between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga and the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky.
I am glad that Europe has started to take a greater part in supporting Ukraine. The Czech Republic will continue to play its role, including through participation in the Coalition of the Willing and the continuation of our Ammunition Initiative. We want to deliver more large-caliber ammunition this year than in 2024 and continue this initiative in 2026, — said Lipavsky.
He noted that the intensity of Czech-Ukrainian contacts shows how important and key a partner the republic is for Ukraine, and assured that the Czech Republic will continue to be a reliable ally and partner of Ukraine.
After the talks, both politicians got acquainted with several Czech companies, NGOs, and universities that are actively engaged in Ukraine, providing both humanitarian and military assistance. The companies' activities range from assisting displaced people and building hospitals in Ukraine to supplying 3-D printers and drones.
Szybiga, in particular, expressed gratitude for the initiative of the Czech side to restore 6 hospitals in Ukraine.
He emphasized that Ukraine has a strong ally in the Czech Republic. The two countries have great prospects in the context of defense industries, which was discussed during the meeting with his Czech colleague.
We have reached the highest level of bilateral dialogue with the Czech Republic. The Czech Republic is one of the few countries with which Ukraine established strategic relations during the war.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-