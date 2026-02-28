Ukrainian troops destroyed 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army

During February 27, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces successfully attacked two command posts, eight areas of concentration of manpower, an area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, a logistics depot, and a UAV control point of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- As of February 28, 2026, the era of full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine has begun, with ongoing combat clashes at the front.
- The Ukrainian troops' strategic operations have resulted in notable setbacks for the Russian army, impacting their combat capabilities and military assets.
Losses of the Russian Army as of February 28, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/28/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,265,900 (+770) people
tanks — 11,707 (+1) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,102 (+5) units.
artillery systems — 37,663 (+32) units.
RSZV — 1,661 (+2) units.
Air defense means — 1,305 (+0) units.
aircraft — 435 (+0) units.
helicopters — 348 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 149,637 (+1,616) units.
cruise missiles — 4,384 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 29 (+0) units.
submarines — 2 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 80,329 (+149) units.
special equipment — 4,075 (+0) units.
In addition, it used 8,681 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,483 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 74 from multiple launch rocket systems.
