Watch: Iran launches ballistic missile attacks on Israel and US bases
Category
World
Publication date

A new conflict in the Middle East is rapidly escalating
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On February 28, the Iranian regime launched ballistic missile strikes on a U.S. Navy logistics facility in Bahrain. Loud explosions also erupted in Israel.

Points of attention

  • Countries like UAE and Qatar have closed their airspace, while the US Embassy in Qatar has warned of the threat of missile strikes.
  • The Israel Defense Forces have mobilized 70,000 reservists in response to the heightened tensions with Iran.

On the morning of February 28, Israel officially confirmed that it had begun carrying out preemptive strikes on Iran, and also attacked Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

A state of emergency was also declared throughout the country.

A little later, US President Donald Trump announced that he had launched a large-scale military operation against Iran:

We are going to destroy Iran's missiles and level their missile industry. It will be completely destroyed. We are going to destroy their navy.

According to local media, in response, Iran has already launched ballistic missiles at a US Navy logistics facility in Bahrain.

Against this background, the UAE and Qatar announced the closure of airspace.

The US Embassy in Qatar recommended staying in cover due to the threat of missile strikes.

In addition, explosions were also reported in Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces announced the recruitment of 70,000 reservists amid the escalating situation around Iran.

