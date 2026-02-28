The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed public and unwavering support for the Iranian people after Israel and the United States launched a large-scale military operation to overthrow the criminal regime in Tehran.
Points of attention
- Ukraine calls for global attention to the violation of international law caused by the cooperation between the regimes in Moscow and Tehran.
- Ukraine reaffirms its commitment to security, prosperity, and freedom for the Iranian people and stability in the Middle East.
Ukraine remains on the side of the Iranian people
The Foreign Ministry team draws the world's attention to the fact that the Iranian regime has been bullying not only its own people, but also other countries for many decades.
Moreover, it was he who provided direct military support to Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine.
Ukrainian diplomats recalled that the criminal regime in Tehran spent enormous resources on violence, murder, and chaos.
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken about this many times.
