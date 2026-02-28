The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed public and unwavering support for the Iranian people after Israel and the United States launched a large-scale military operation to overthrow the criminal regime in Tehran.

Ukraine remains on the side of the Iranian people

The Foreign Ministry team draws the world's attention to the fact that the Iranian regime has been bullying not only its own people, but also other countries for many decades.

Moreover, it was he who provided direct military support to Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

We remember and will never forget the attacks of thousands of "Shaheeds" on our peaceful cities and people. Such cooperation between the regimes in Moscow and Tehran constitutes a gross violation of international law and undermines global efforts to restore peace and stability. Share

Ukrainian diplomats recalled that the criminal regime in Tehran spent enormous resources on violence, murder, and chaos.

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken about this many times.