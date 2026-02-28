The Ukrainian government supported the Iranian people amid the new conflict
The Ukrainian government supported the Iranian people amid the new conflict

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed public and unwavering support for the Iranian people after Israel and the United States launched a large-scale military operation to overthrow the criminal regime in Tehran.

  • Ukraine calls for global attention to the violation of international law caused by the cooperation between the regimes in Moscow and Tehran.
  • Ukraine reaffirms its commitment to security, prosperity, and freedom for the Iranian people and stability in the Middle East.

The Foreign Ministry team draws the world's attention to the fact that the Iranian regime has been bullying not only its own people, but also other countries for many decades.

Moreover, it was he who provided direct military support to Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

We remember and will never forget the attacks of thousands of "Shaheeds" on our peaceful cities and people. Such cooperation between the regimes in Moscow and Tehran constitutes a gross violation of international law and undermines global efforts to restore peace and stability.

Ukrainian diplomats recalled that the criminal regime in Tehran spent enormous resources on violence, murder, and chaos.

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken about this many times.

We reaffirm our unwavering position: we wish security, prosperity, and freedom to the Iranian people, as well as stability and prosperity to the Middle East. We thank everyone in the world who has supported and continues to support the Iranian people in this difficult time.

