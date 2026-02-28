IDF confirms killing of 7 top Iranian military officials

The Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination of 7 military officials of the Iranian security forces, including the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Israeli intelligence identified two locations in Tehran where senior Iranian security officials had gathered.

The IDF says it can confirm the deaths of the following officials in the strikes:

Ali Shamkhani, a top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the IRGC. The IDF says Pakpour led "Iran's plan to destroy Israel" and was responsible for missile and drone attacks on Israel, supported pro-Iranian groups, and "effectively led the brutal crackdown on Iranian protesters during domestic protests last month."

Salah Asadi, head of intelligence at Iran's Military Emergency Headquarters and senior intelligence officer at the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Mohammad Shirazi, head of Khamenei's military bureau since 1989. He was responsible for "the liaison between the high command of the armed forces and the leader, and was a central figure in the upper echelons of the Iranian terrorist regime."

Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran's Minister of Defense, former head of the Iranian Air Force and deputy chief of staff. He was responsible for "the industry that produces long-range missiles and weapons that are transferred to regime officials, as well as the SPND organization that promoted projects in the field of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons."

Hossein Jabal-Amelian, head of SPND (Defense Innovation and Research Organization). He was responsible for "developing advanced technologies and weapons for the regime" and promoted "projects for many years in the fields of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons."

Reza Mozaffari-Nia, former head of the SPND. He "promoted efforts to develop nuclear weapons."

Israeli media reported, citing sources.