Body of Iranian leader Khamenei found in ruins of his residence

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is believed to have been killed in a strike carried out as part of a joint Israeli-US military operation that began on the morning of February 28 and targeted key figures in Tehran.
Points of attention
- Speculations arise of the death of Ayatollah Khamenei in a joint Israeli-US strike on key figures in Tehran.
- Israeli media reports loss of contact with Iran's Supreme Leader, heightening the uncertainty surrounding his fate.
Ayatollah Khamenei dead
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Mohammad Pakpour, were killed in early morning strikes in Iran on February 28, Israeli media outlets The Times of Israel and Channel 12 reported, citing sources in Israel.
Israeli media reports that contact with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was lost after an Israeli strike on his residence.
Israeli Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal reported that 30 bombs were dropped on Khamenei's compound and that the Iranian leader was "almost certainly" killed.
This is confirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
He confirmed that Israel had struck Khamenei's residence.
Later, Iran International, the largest Iranian opposition media outlet, reported the death of Khamenei's advisor, Ali Shamkhani. He was killed in US and Israeli airstrikes.
Iran promised to publish Khamenei's address later.
The media published satellite photos of Ali Khamenei's residence after a suspected missile strike. The building suffered significant damage.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the goal of the Israeli and US operation is to eliminate the Ayatollah's regime.
The time has come for all segments of the people in Iran... to throw off the yoke of tyranny and establish a free and peaceful Iran.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-