Body of Iranian leader Khamenei found in ruins of his residence

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is believed to have been killed in a strike carried out as part of a joint Israeli-US military operation that began on the morning of February 28 and targeted key figures in Tehran.

Ayatollah Khamenei dead

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Mohammad Pakpour, were killed in early morning strikes in Iran on February 28, Israeli media outlets The Times of Israel and Channel 12 reported, citing sources in Israel.

The media outlets reported that there were "growing indications" that Khamenei had been assassinated. Earlier reports had suggested that Khamenei had been "at least wounded," an assessment based not on satellite images showing the destroyed presidential residence of Khamenei but on information from anonymous sources. Share

Israeli media reports that contact with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was lost after an Israeli strike on his residence.

Israeli Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal reported that 30 bombs were dropped on Khamenei's compound and that the Iranian leader was "almost certainly" killed.

This is confirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

There are many signs that Khamenei is no longer alive. Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister of Israel

He confirmed that Israel had struck Khamenei's residence.

It is believed that Iranian Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guard commander Mohammad Pakpour may have been killed in the strikes. Share

Later, Iran International, the largest Iranian opposition media outlet, reported the death of Khamenei's advisor, Ali Shamkhani. He was killed in US and Israeli airstrikes.

Iran promised to publish Khamenei's address later.

The media published satellite photos of Ali Khamenei's residence after a suspected missile strike. The building suffered significant damage.

Khamenei's residence after and before the attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the goal of the Israeli and US operation is to eliminate the Ayatollah's regime.