Israel launched a large-scale strike on Iran's strategic air defense facilities

Israel attacked Iran's air defenses: what are the consequences?

According to the military, during the operation, which was based on accurate intelligence data, key air defense systems of the Iranian regime came under attack.

In particular, an advanced SA-65 anti-aircraft missile system was hit in the Kermanshah area in western Iran.

Results of Israel's attack on Iran

The IDF emphasized the strategic importance of this attack.

These strikes were carried out to establish and enhance the Israeli Air Force's freedom of action over Iranian airspace.

The Israeli military command notes that Operation Year of the Lion was a serious blow to the defense potential of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).