Israel launched a large-scale strike on Iran's strategic air defense facilities

The Israeli military launched a large-scale strike on Iran's strategic air defense facilities, significantly limiting Tehran's capabilities.

Points of attention

  • Israel launched a significant strike on Iran's strategic air defense facilities, aiming to limit Tehran's defense capabilities.
  • The attack targeted key Iranian air defense systems, including advanced anti-aircraft missile systems, impacting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) defense potential.

Israel attacked Iran's air defenses: what are the consequences?

According to the military, during the operation, which was based on accurate intelligence data, key air defense systems of the Iranian regime came under attack.

In particular, an advanced SA-65 anti-aircraft missile system was hit in the Kermanshah area in western Iran.

Results of Israel's attack on Iran

The IDF emphasized the strategic importance of this attack.

These strikes were carried out to establish and enhance the Israeli Air Force's freedom of action over Iranian airspace.

The Israeli military command notes that Operation Year of the Lion was a serious blow to the defense potential of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The main goal of Israel's actions is said to be weakening the enemy's military capabilities and preventing threats to the internal front of the State of Israel.

