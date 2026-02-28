Israel carried out "very successful" strikes on Iranian leaders

According to The Times of Israel, on February 28, the main targets for Israel to eliminate were Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Massoud Pezeshkian.

Israel wants to destroy all the leaders of the Iranian regime

According to the journalists, they spoke with an Israeli official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The latter told the media that high-ranking commanders of the Iranian regime, as well as military leaders, were hit by the IDF strikes.

The insider made it clear that the results of these attacks are currently being determined.

Iran's Tasnim news agency continues to claim that President Pezeshkian is "completely healthy."

However, Israel's Channel 12 said that official Tel Aviv assesses the strikes as "very successful" in achieving the goal of eliminating the Iranian leadership.

According to journalists, this assessment applies to high-ranking commanders and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

However, they say, it has not yet been possible to find out what happened to Khamenei.

Against this background, the NYT published photos of the residence of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after strikes by the US and Iran.

The Iranian regime has already stated that it has no intention of surrendering and is determined to fight until it wins.