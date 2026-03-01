Iran launches 'most powerful offensive operation' against US and Israel

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has officially announced the launch of "the most powerful offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic" against Israel and American military bases.

QIIR threatens revenge against the US and Israel

It is important to understand that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is the military branch of the executive branch of the Islamic Republic of Iran. According to Article 150 of the country's constitution, it exists in parallel with the Iranian Armed Forces and is responsible for "protecting the Islamic Revolution and its achievements."

It was the IRGC that announced the start of "the most powerful offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic" against Israel and American military bases — this happened after it became known on February 28 that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been assassinated.

Moreover, the death of the commander of the IRGC ground forces, Mohammad Pakpour, is reported.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian immediately made a statement on this matter.

He began to claim that the elimination of Khamenei was a "grave crime," and added that the country was entering a stage of full-scale retaliation.

The Iranian president has issued a warning to the US and Israel: they say the Iranian response will be so powerful that it will force Washington and Tel Aviv to capitulate.