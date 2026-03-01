War in the Middle East. Which scenario is beneficial for Ukraine?

Director of the Center for Near Eastern Studies Igor Semivolos analyzed in detail the developments in the Middle East. He drew attention to the fact that the US and Israel are carrying out a second wave of air strikes on air defense facilities, ballistic missile bases, and IRGC control centers, which means that the war is gaining momentum.
Points of attention
- Ukraine favors scenarios leading to internal destabilization of the Iranian government and a quick end to the war, supporting potential regime overthrow for strategic reasons.
- The analysis highlights the importance of monitoring the developments in the Middle East for Ukraine's interests and potential geopolitical advantages.
Ukraine is counting on the fall of the Iranian regime
As the expert notes, on February 28, we received the first positive news from the Middle East.
First of all, the US and Israel were able to eliminate Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with their strikes.
Moreover, the death of IRGC ground forces commander Mohammad Pakpour and advisor Ali Shamkhani is reported.
As for the situation in Iran, formally, power has passed to the Provisional Governing Council (President Pezeshkian, the head of the judiciary, and a representative of the Guardian Council).
However, what is important to understand is that the IRGC acts autonomously, promising "the most severe retaliation."
As of today, there are no signs of open rebellion in the army, but control is decentralized.
Many experts believe that the next 24 hours will be critical for the survival of the Iranian regime.
According to him, the probability of the Strait of Hormuz being completely unblocked by Monday morning is currently assessed as low.
More on the topic
