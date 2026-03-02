Trump announces new "big wave" of US strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump, commenting on the operation against Iran, said that the United States military is "crushing Iran to pieces," but a "big wave" is still ahead.

Trump announces new powerful US strikes on Iran

Trump touched on a wide range of topics, including how long the conflict could last.

We are crushing them (Iran. — Ed.) to pieces. I think it's going very well. It's very powerful. We have the best military in the world, and we are using it. Donald Trump President of the United States

As for how long the fighting might last, the president said he did not want the conflict to drag on.

I always thought they would last four weeks. And we're a little ahead of schedule.

When asked if the US was doing anything more than a military strike to help the Iranian people take back control of their country from the regime, Trump replied: "Yes."