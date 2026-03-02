Trump announces new "big wave" of US strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump, commenting on the operation against Iran, said that the United States military is "crushing Iran to pieces," but a "big wave" is still ahead.
Points of attention
- President Donald Trump announces a new 'big wave' of US strikes on Iran, indicating a further escalation of military operations.
- Trump emphasizes the effective measures taken by the US military and expresses confidence in the superiority of the US military power.
Trump announces new powerful US strikes on Iran
Trump touched on a wide range of topics, including how long the conflict could last.
As for how long the fighting might last, the president said he did not want the conflict to drag on.
I always thought they would last four weeks. And we're a little ahead of schedule.
When asked if the US was doing anything more than a military strike to help the Iranian people take back control of their country from the regime, Trump replied: "Yes."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-