Zelensky supported Trump's intention to destroy the Iranian regime

Category
Politics
Publication date

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his position against the backdrop of the start of a large-scale US and Israeli military operation against Iran. He made it clear that he is positive about Donald Trump's plan to destroy the Iranian regime.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy urges the US and Israel to take necessary actions to prevent further conflict and destabilization in the region.
  • The President of Ukraine closely monitors the developments in the Middle East and emphasizes the importance of American determination in combating global criminals.

According to the head of state, he is closely watching the rapidly unfolding events in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

This is extremely important for Ukraine, because right now the fate of close associates of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is being decided.

Although the Ukrainians never threatened Iran, the Iranian regime chose to be Putin’s accomplice and supplied him with “Shaheds,” not only the drones themselves, but also the technology. Iran also provided other weapons to Russia. In total, during this time of full-scale war, the Russians used more than 57,000 “Shahed” strike drones against Ukraine — against our people, against our cities, against our energy sector.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, the Iranian people should be given a chance for a new free life.

That is why Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the US and Israel to do everything possible to save the lives of innocent people.

It is important not to allow the war to escalate. It is important that the United States is determined. And whenever there is American determination, global criminals weaken.

