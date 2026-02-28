Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his position against the backdrop of the start of a large-scale US and Israeli military operation against Iran. He made it clear that he is positive about Donald Trump's plan to destroy the Iranian regime.
Zelenskyy urges the US and Israel to take necessary actions to prevent further conflict and destabilization in the region.
The President of Ukraine closely monitors the developments in the Middle East and emphasizes the importance of American determination in combating global criminals.
Zelensky believes that the Iranian regime will eventually be destroyed
According to the head of state, he is closely watching the rapidly unfolding events in the Middle East and the Gulf region.
This is extremely important for Ukraine, because right now the fate of close associates of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is being decided.
As the head of state noted, the Iranian people should be given a chance for a new free life.
That is why Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the US and Israel to do everything possible to save the lives of innocent people.
