Macron initiated a meeting of the UN Security Council amid military operation against Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron called the start of a war between the US and Israel against Iran a dangerous escalation and announced that he would initiate a meeting of the UN Security Council.

He stated this in his X.

Macron said that the outbreak of war between the United States, Israel and Iran has grave consequences for peace and international security.

The ongoing escalation poses a danger to everyone. It must stop. The Iranian regime must understand that it has no other option but to engage in good faith negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its destabilizing activities in the region. Emmanuel Macron President of France

He also stressed that Iranians should be able to freely determine their future.

The killings committed by the Islamist regime discredit it and demand that the people be given a voice – the sooner the better. Share

Le déclenchement de la guerre entre les États-Unis, Israël et l’Iran emporte de graves conséquences pour la paix et la sécurité internationale.



Dans ce moment décisif, toutes les mesures sont prises pour la sécurité du territoire national et celle de nos compatriotes… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 28, 2026

He also stated that France would initiate an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council.