Macron initiated a meeting of the UN Security Council amid military operation against Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron called the start of a war between the US and Israel against Iran a dangerous escalation and announced that he would initiate a meeting of the UN Security Council.
Points of attention
- The outbreak of war between the US, Israel, and Iran is a dangerous escalation jeopardizing peace and international security.
- Emmanuel Macron emphasizes the need for Iran to engage in negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as destabilizing activities in the region.
Macron calls UN Security Council meeting on Iran
He stated this in his X.
Macron said that the outbreak of war between the United States, Israel and Iran has grave consequences for peace and international security.
He also stressed that Iranians should be able to freely determine their future.
Le déclenchement de la guerre entre les États-Unis, Israël et l’Iran emporte de graves conséquences pour la paix et la sécurité internationale.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 28, 2026
Dans ce moment décisif, toutes les mesures sont prises pour la sécurité du territoire national et celle de nos compatriotes…
He also stated that France would initiate an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council.
The United Kingdom said on February 28 that Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons and expressed its readiness to defend its interests after US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-