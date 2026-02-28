Macron initiated a meeting of the UN Security Council amid military operation against Iran
Macron initiated a meeting of the UN Security Council amid military operation against Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron called the start of a war between the US and Israel against Iran a dangerous escalation and announced that he would initiate a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Points of attention

  • The outbreak of war between the US, Israel, and Iran is a dangerous escalation jeopardizing peace and international security.
  • Emmanuel Macron emphasizes the need for Iran to engage in negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as destabilizing activities in the region.

Macron calls UN Security Council meeting on Iran

He stated this in his X.

Macron said that the outbreak of war between the United States, Israel and Iran has grave consequences for peace and international security.

The ongoing escalation poses a danger to everyone. It must stop. The Iranian regime must understand that it has no other option but to engage in good faith negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its destabilizing activities in the region.

He also stressed that Iranians should be able to freely determine their future.

The killings committed by the Islamist regime discredit it and demand that the people be given a voice – the sooner the better.

He also stated that France would initiate an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council.

The United Kingdom said on February 28 that Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons and expressed its readiness to defend its interests after US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

