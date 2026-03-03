Air defense eliminated 127 out of 136 drones during new Russian attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of March 2-3, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 136 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Air Defense Forces Work Report for March 2-3

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 127 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

The hits of 5 attack UAVs at 3 locations were confirmed, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 3 locations.