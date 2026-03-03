Air defense eliminated 127 out of 136 drones during new Russian attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of March 2-3, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 136 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to defend against ongoing enemy UAV attacks, urging everyone to follow safety rules and stand united for victory.
- The successful defense showcases the resilience and capability of the Ukrainian Air Defense in safeguarding the country's airspace against hostile threats.
Air Defense Forces Work Report for March 2-3
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
According to the latest data, about 80 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The hits of 5 attack UAVs at 3 locations were confirmed, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 3 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-