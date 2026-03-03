Air defense eliminated 127 out of 136 drones during new Russian attack
Ukraine
Air defense eliminated 127 out of 136 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Work Report for March 2-3
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of March 2-3, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 136 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to defend against ongoing enemy UAV attacks, urging everyone to follow safety rules and stand united for victory.
  • The successful defense showcases the resilience and capability of the Ukrainian Air Defense in safeguarding the country's airspace against hostile threats.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 127 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

The hits of 5 attack UAVs at 3 locations were confirmed, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 3 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

