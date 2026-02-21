China has created a new generation of nuclear weapons — insiders

Anonymous sources told CNN that the Chinese government is secretly testing a new generation of nuclear weapons. Moreover, official Beijing is determined to radically modernize its own arsenal.

What is known about China's plans?

New important data has been shared by American intelligence services.

According to their data, at least one secret test was conducted at the Lop Nur test site 6 years ago.

Thus, official Beijing ignored the self-imposed moratorium on nuclear tests since 1996.

American intelligence agencies have concluded that China is developing multiple-warhead missiles and low-yield tactical nuclear weapons for possible use in regional conflicts, such as a potential war with Taiwan.

The main problem is that such modernization brings China closer to the level of Russia and the United States and creates potential new opportunities for the use of nuclear weapons in crisis situations.