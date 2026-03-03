We may face difficulties in obtaining missiles and weapons — Zelensky

According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, the joint operation of Israel and the United States against Iran was "the right decision." Despite this, he warned about the threat of a shortage of missiles for Ukrainian air defense.

Zelenskyy assessed the situation in the Middle East

According to the Ukrainian leader, attacking Iranian military targets was the right decision.

The Iranians produce a lot of weapons for Russia, including drones and missiles, although now I think they will no longer be able to do this, and perhaps now the Russians will arm them in return. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Despite this, the head of state does not hide the fact that there may be specific negative consequences for Ukraine if the situation in the Middle East continues to escalate.

According to him, the main issue is the problem of providing missiles and other air defense equipment.

"We may face difficulties in obtaining missiles and weapons to protect the sky. The US and its allies in the Middle East may need them for self-defense, for example, Patriot missiles," Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned.

Thus, it recently became known that Middle Eastern countries are already asking Kyiv's allies for air defense systems that Ukraine should receive.