We may face difficulties in obtaining missiles and weapons — Zelensky

According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, the joint operation of Israel and the United States against Iran was "the right decision." Despite this, he warned about the threat of a shortage of missiles for Ukrainian air defense.
Points of attention
- Zelensky emphasizes the importance of acquiring missiles and air defense equipment to ensure protection of Ukrainian airspace amidst heightened tensions in the region.
- The requests from Middle Eastern countries for air defense systems meant for Ukraine highlight the urgency and competition in securing essential defense resources.
Zelenskyy assessed the situation in the Middle East
According to the Ukrainian leader, attacking Iranian military targets was the right decision.
Despite this, the head of state does not hide the fact that there may be specific negative consequences for Ukraine if the situation in the Middle East continues to escalate.
According to him, the main issue is the problem of providing missiles and other air defense equipment.
Thus, it recently became known that Middle Eastern countries are already asking Kyiv's allies for air defense systems that Ukraine should receive.
