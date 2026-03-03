Ukraine defeated 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on March 2, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck eight areas of concentration of manpower and a UAV control point of the Russian invaders. Aviation, missile forces, and artillery were involved in these operations.
Points of attention
- The enemy carried out numerous air strikes and attacks on settlements and positions of the Ukrainian troops, indicating the intensity of the conflict.
- Locations targeted by the aggressor include areas in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions, highlighting the widespread nature of the attacks.
Losses of the Russian army as of March 3, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/03/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,268,520 (+790) people;
tanks — 11,718 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,131 (+20) units;
artillery systems — 37,842 (+47) units;
air defense systems — 1,319 (+6) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 154,698 (+1,529) units;
ships/boats — 30 (+1) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 80,992 (+235) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 84 air strikes and dropped 282 guided bombs.
The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Havrylivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Barvinivka, Vozdvizhivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Lyubitske, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopany, Shyroke, Zaliznychne, Hulyaipilske in the Zaporizhia region; Kozatske in the Kherson region.
