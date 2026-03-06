US President Donald Trump has already granted India a 30-day authorization to buy Russian oil stored in tankers at sea, the decision was officially announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant.

The US has again eased pressure on Russia

According to Bessent, Donald Trump and the US Treasury team made this decision "to ensure the continued flow of oil to the world market."

The minister officially confirmed that he is granting India 30-day access, which opens the possibility for Indian refineries to buy Russian oil.

This short-term precautionary measure will not bring significant financial benefits to the Russian government, as it only allows transactions with oil that is already stuck at sea, Bessent assures. Share

Against this backdrop, he stated that India remains an important ally of the United States.

The American minister hopes that New Delhi will increase purchases of American oil.

As mentioned earlier, 2 months ago, Donald Trump signed an executive order to eliminate 25% tariffs on all Indian goods, which had been in effect since 2025, in response to India's purchase of large volumes of Russian oil.

He later added that India would buy oil from Venezuela, and also asked China to join in.