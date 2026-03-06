Trump allows India to buy Russian oil again
Category
Economics
Publication date

Trump allows India to buy Russian oil again

treasury.gov
The US has again eased pressure on Russia
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump has already granted India a 30-day authorization to buy Russian oil stored in tankers at sea, the decision was officially announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant.

Points of attention

  • Trump's previous actions to eliminate tariffs on Indian goods and encourage diversification of oil sources among countries like India and China are part of the ongoing diplomatic strategies.
  • The 30-day access allows Indian refineries to buy already stored Russian oil, emphasizing the temporary nature of the measure with a focus on continuity in oil supply.

The US has again eased pressure on Russia

According to Bessent, Donald Trump and the US Treasury team made this decision "to ensure the continued flow of oil to the world market."

The minister officially confirmed that he is granting India 30-day access, which opens the possibility for Indian refineries to buy Russian oil.

This short-term precautionary measure will not bring significant financial benefits to the Russian government, as it only allows transactions with oil that is already stuck at sea, Bessent assures.

Against this backdrop, he stated that India remains an important ally of the United States.

The American minister hopes that New Delhi will increase purchases of American oil.

As mentioned earlier, 2 months ago, Donald Trump signed an executive order to eliminate 25% tariffs on all Indian goods, which had been in effect since 2025, in response to India's purchase of large volumes of Russian oil.

He later added that India would buy oil from Venezuela, and also asked China to join in.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain has dealt Russia the strongest sanctions blow of the entire war
Britain's record sanctions against Russia — first details
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary took 7 Ukrainians hostage and stole money from Oschadbank
Andriy Sybiga
Ukraine demands Hungary release its citizens
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Time to act." Trump lashed out at Zelensky with a series of cynical accusations
Trump increases pressure on Ukraine and Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?