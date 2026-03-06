White House President Donald Trump has once again started lying that peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine are being held up by Volodymyr Zelensky. Interestingly, these accusations came after the US asked Ukraine for help in the Middle East.

Trump increases pressure on Ukraine and Zelensky

Journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on the progress of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks, in which the United States is the mediator.

Donald Trump began to argue that it was "time for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to act and secure the deal."

"I think Putin is ready to make a deal," the US president added cynically.

It is worth noting that Trump was never able to explain what exactly Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doing wrong.

The White House chief of staff lied that the Ukrainian leader "is not demonstrating sufficient willingness to negotiate."

"It is inconceivable that he (Zelensky — ed.) is an obstacle... You have no cards. He has even fewer cards now," Trump cynically stated.

Against this background, he once again criticized the Biden administration for providing free ammunition to Ukraine, which could instead have been sold to Middle Eastern countries.