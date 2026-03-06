"Time to act." Trump lashed out at Zelensky with a series of cynical accusations
"Time to act." Trump lashed out at Zelensky with a series of cynical accusations

Trump increases pressure on Ukraine and Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

White House President Donald Trump has once again started lying that peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine are being held up by Volodymyr Zelensky. Interestingly, these accusations came after the US asked Ukraine for help in the Middle East.

Points of attention

  • Trump's remarks raise concerns about the dynamics of US-Ukraine relations and the approach towards peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
  • The accusations highlight the complex geopolitical landscape and the challenges faced by Ukraine in navigating international diplomacy under Trump's presidency.

Trump increases pressure on Ukraine and Zelensky

Journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on the progress of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks, in which the United States is the mediator.

Donald Trump began to argue that it was "time for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to act and secure the deal."

"I think Putin is ready to make a deal," the US president added cynically.

It is worth noting that Trump was never able to explain what exactly Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doing wrong.

The White House chief of staff lied that the Ukrainian leader "is not demonstrating sufficient willingness to negotiate."

"It is inconceivable that he (Zelensky — ed.) is an obstacle... You have no cards. He has even fewer cards now," Trump cynically stated.

Against this background, he once again criticized the Biden administration for providing free ammunition to Ukraine, which could instead have been sold to Middle Eastern countries.

It is worth noting that the day before, Zelenskyy reported that the United States had received a request for assistance in countering the "Shaheeds", which Iran is now actively using in the Middle East.

