Zelenskyy compared Orban's cynical actions towards Ukraine with Putin's policies
Source:  Politico

Zelenskyy said that Orban is blocking aid to Ukraine and is on Putin's side, although he is not using military force.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compares Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's actions with Russian President Vladimir Putin's policies.
  • Orban is accused of blocking aid and support to Ukraine, leading Zelenskyy to classify him as an ally of Putin in the context of the Ukrainian situation.

Zelenskyy compared Orban to Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared the actions of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the policies of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

As the Ukrainian leader stated, there is only one difference between Putin and Orban — the latter is not yet using drones or troops against Ukraine, but is blocking support.

Zelensky stressed that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Orban has been blocking all sanctions against Moscow, preventing the transit of weapons through Hungary and military assistance to Ukraine.

He blocks money, he blocks weapons, he blocks our path to the EU, our way of life. And he also spreads Russian narratives.

When asked whether Orban is an ally of Putin, Zelenskyy replied:

Yes, of course. He stands on the side of the Russian leader. He does the same thing — blocks everything for Ukraine. The only thing he is not doing today is not attacking our territories with missiles or drones and not sending his soldiers.

The president added that he is not currently communicating with Orban, but he extended an invitation to meet through Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, with whom he spoke on February 27.

I invited him, and he (Fico — ed.) said, "Yes, we need to set a date," and then he disappeared.

He also noted that the meeting could take place in a bilateral or trilateral format, but there are no specific agreements yet.

