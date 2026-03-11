Zelensky warned that Putin could send Russian troops to Iran

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russia's support for Iran in its war against the United States and Israel could soon reach a new level. It is possible that dictator Vladimir Putin will send his troops to the Middle East to defend Tehran.
Points of attention
- Zelensky's warning serves as a call to the international community to pay attention to the evolving situation in the Middle East and the implications of Russia's actions in the region.
- The potential deployment of Russian troops to Iran could significantly impact the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, with implications for regional stability and global security.
The war in the Middle East could escalate
Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned about this during an interview with Irish blogger Cailin Robertson.
The President of Ukraine drew the attention of the international community to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is already actively supporting the Iranian regime with drones.
However, according to the Ukrainian leader, the main problem is that this is just the beginning.
If the war in the Middle East continues, Moscow will help Tehran with missiles as well as air defense.
