Zelensky warned that Putin could send Russian troops to Iran
Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russia's support for Iran in its war against the United States and Israel could soon reach a new level. It is possible that dictator Vladimir Putin will send his troops to the Middle East to defend Tehran.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky's warning serves as a call to the international community to pay attention to the evolving situation in the Middle East and the implications of Russia's actions in the region.
  • The potential deployment of Russian troops to Iran could significantly impact the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, with implications for regional stability and global security.

The war in the Middle East could escalate

Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned about this during an interview with Irish blogger Cailin Robertson.

The President of Ukraine drew the attention of the international community to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is already actively supporting the Iranian regime with drones.

However, according to the Ukrainian leader, the main problem is that this is just the beginning.

If the war in the Middle East continues, Moscow will help Tehran with missiles as well as air defense.

What next? Given the situation, there is only one question: when and which country will be the first to support the Iranian regime by sending troops? Just as it happened with Russia, when North Korea sent 10,000 soldiers, who are currently deployed in Russia, but may be sent to Ukraine. The same could happen in Iran - Russia may send troops there.

