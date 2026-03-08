"We will remember this." Trump publicly angered Starmer

US President Donald Trump has begun publicly criticizing British leader Keir Starmer for allegedly belated decisions when the US and Israel "almost won" the war launched against Iran.

Trump embarrassed Starmer and Britain

The head of the White House reacted to the decision of official London after British leader Keir Starmer ordered the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier to be prepared for dispatch to the Middle East within 5 days.

Britain, once our great ally, perhaps our greatest ally, is finally seriously considering sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East. Okay, Prime Minister Starmer, we don't need them anymore. But we will remember this. We don't need people who join wars when we have already won. Donald Trump President of the United States

Photo: screenshot

Moreover, during a conversation with media representatives on board the presidential plane, Trump made a new statement on this matter.

According to the American leader, he considers Keir Starmer's permission for the limited use of US military bases in the region to prevent Iran from launching missile strikes to be overdue.