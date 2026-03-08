Trump assessed the likelihood of US troops entering Iran
Category
World
Publication date

Trump assessed the likelihood of US troops entering Iran

US troops may be deployed to Iran
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

US leader Donald Trump has allowed a ground operation against Iran, but has made it clear that this scenario would be considered "only for a very good reason."

Points of attention

  • US journalists probed Trump on the matter, to which he emphasized the need for a strong justification for any potential military action on Iranian soil.
  • The White House clarified that as of now, there is no immediate plan for a US ground operation in Iran, but Trump has not ruled out the option under specific conditions.

US troops may be deployed to Iran

The head of the White House voiced his position on this matter during a conversation with journalists on board the presidential plane.

Donald Trump has made it clear that he is not currently ruling out a US ground operation on Iranian territory.

I don't even want to talk about it now. I don't think that's a relevant question — you know I'm not going to answer it... Is it possible? Probably for a very good reason — it has to be a very good reason. I would say that if we ever did that, they're so broken that they can't fight "on the ground".

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

American journalists decided to ask the head of the White House whether a US ground intervention is being considered to remove the stockpiles of enriched uranium accumulated by Iran.

According to Donald Trump, "at some point" this could indeed happen.

The US President reiterated once again that he is not currently considering any other way to end the operation than Iran's unconditional surrender.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Time to act." Trump lashed out at Zelensky with a series of cynical accusations
Trump increases pressure on Ukraine and Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?