Trump assessed the likelihood of US troops entering Iran

US leader Donald Trump has allowed a ground operation against Iran, but has made it clear that this scenario would be considered "only for a very good reason."

US troops may be deployed to Iran

The head of the White House voiced his position on this matter during a conversation with journalists on board the presidential plane.

Donald Trump has made it clear that he is not currently ruling out a US ground operation on Iranian territory.

I don't even want to talk about it now. I don't think that's a relevant question — you know I'm not going to answer it... Is it possible? Probably for a very good reason — it has to be a very good reason. I would say that if we ever did that, they're so broken that they can't fight "on the ground". Donald Trump President of the United States

American journalists decided to ask the head of the White House whether a US ground intervention is being considered to remove the stockpiles of enriched uranium accumulated by Iran.

According to Donald Trump, "at some point" this could indeed happen.

The US President reiterated once again that he is not currently considering any other way to end the operation than Iran's unconditional surrender.