Trump assessed the likelihood of US troops entering Iran

US leader Donald Trump has allowed a ground operation against Iran, but has made it clear that this scenario would be considered "only for a very good reason."
Points of attention
- US journalists probed Trump on the matter, to which he emphasized the need for a strong justification for any potential military action on Iranian soil.
- The White House clarified that as of now, there is no immediate plan for a US ground operation in Iran, but Trump has not ruled out the option under specific conditions.
US troops may be deployed to Iran
The head of the White House voiced his position on this matter during a conversation with journalists on board the presidential plane.
Donald Trump has made it clear that he is not currently ruling out a US ground operation on Iranian territory.
American journalists decided to ask the head of the White House whether a US ground intervention is being considered to remove the stockpiles of enriched uranium accumulated by Iran.
According to Donald Trump, "at some point" this could indeed happen.
The US President reiterated once again that he is not currently considering any other way to end the operation than Iran's unconditional surrender.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-