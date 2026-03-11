Umerov and Ukrainian military set off for the Middle East
Umerov and Ukrainian military set off for the Middle East

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy revealed the purpose of the mission to the Middle East
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, along with the military, flew to the Middle East. Their main goal is to agree with allies on mutual assistance.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of specific agreements between Ukraine and its allies, stressing that support should be reciprocal, with Ukraine also providing assistance when needed.
  • The mission includes coordination between various Ukrainian agencies such as the military, intelligence, Ministry of Defense, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure effective collaboration in the region.

Zelenskyy revealed the purpose of the mission to the Middle East

Now our team — both the military and Rustem Umerov — is on its way to the Gulf region, where our guys can help protect lives and stabilize the situation. We see what challenges there are now because of strikes from Iran — because of this whole war, which could drag on. In fact, the Iranian regime has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the main routes for supplying oil and gas to the world market.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, this is really a very serious destabilization, which is why Ukraine decided to intervene.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Umerov, together with the military, intelligence, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, must prepare specific agreements.

As the president noted, anyone who turns to Ukraine for support must also provide it with assistance.

We offered the United States an agreement last year — an agreement on drones. This is the right perspective — to be with us in the production of drones, in their use. And everyone sees now that there is no alternative to this perspective.

