Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine now has the "cards" thanks to Ukrainian soldiers and industries, which have developed tremendously after Russia's full-scale invasion.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy suggests that Ukraine has untapped potential and 'cards' that have not been fully demonstrated to its advantage.
- The prospect of a just peace in Ukraine relies on the continued support of Kyiv's allies, according to Zelenskyy.
Zelensky is proud that Ukraine can help the US
During an interview with the Ukrainian leader, Irish blogger Cailin Robertson asked how Zelensky felt when the US turned to Ukraine for help, not France or Germany, and also "refused a British aircraft carrier."
This seems very strange, given that Donald Trump constantly repeats: “Ukraine has no cards,” “Zelensky has no cards.”
According to the head of state, Ukraine has "cards" that it has simply not demonstrated so far.
