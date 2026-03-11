"Ukraine holds the cards." Zelensky responded to Trump's reproaches
"Ukraine holds the cards." Zelensky responded to Trump's reproaches

Zelensky is proud that Ukraine can help the US
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine now has the "cards" thanks to Ukrainian soldiers and industries, which have developed tremendously after Russia's full-scale invasion.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy suggests that Ukraine has untapped potential and 'cards' that have not been fully demonstrated to its advantage.
  • The prospect of a just peace in Ukraine relies on the continued support of Kyiv's allies, according to Zelenskyy.

During an interview with the Ukrainian leader, Irish blogger Cailin Robertson asked how Zelensky felt when the US turned to Ukraine for help, not France or Germany, and also "refused a British aircraft carrier."

This seems very strange, given that Donald Trump constantly repeats: “Ukraine has no cards,” “Zelensky has no cards.”

Thanks to our soldiers, wonderful people, a large number of different products, the production of which we have increased since the very beginning of the war, now we have a high level... The Americans asked us, and, of course, I am proud that we can help American partners.

According to the head of state, Ukraine has "cards" that it has simply not demonstrated so far.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized that the return of a just peace to Ukraine is quite possible if Kyiv's allies continue to provide their support.

