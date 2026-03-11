Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine now has the "cards" thanks to Ukrainian soldiers and industries, which have developed tremendously after Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelensky is proud that Ukraine can help the US

During an interview with the Ukrainian leader, Irish blogger Cailin Robertson asked how Zelensky felt when the US turned to Ukraine for help, not France or Germany, and also "refused a British aircraft carrier."

This seems very strange, given that Donald Trump constantly repeats: “Ukraine has no cards,” “Zelensky has no cards.”

Thanks to our soldiers, wonderful people, a large number of different products, the production of which we have increased since the very beginning of the war, now we have a high level... The Americans asked us, and, of course, I am proud that we can help American partners. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, Ukraine has "cards" that it has simply not demonstrated so far.