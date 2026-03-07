The administration of US President Donald Trump is already evaluating the possibility of lifting sanctions on Russian oil. The White House says it wants to increase supply on the global market to prevent a shortage.

The US is once again easing pressure on Russia

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant made an official statement on this matter.

The latter began to claim that Donald Trump's team was forced to respond to a critical shortage of raw materials.

What is important to understand is that on March 6, official London already granted India a 30-day permit to purchase Russian oil, which is on tankers at sea.

We can lift sanctions on other Russian oil. The Treasury Department can do something else: there are hundreds of millions of barrels of sanctioned crude oil floating around. Essentially, by lifting sanctions on them, Treasury can create an offer. And we are looking at that. Scott Bessent US Treasury Secretary

Against this background, an American official also announced that the US would continue to announce measures to alleviate the market situation during the war in the Middle East.