Trump wants to send US troops to Iran — insiders

As NBC News has learned, US leader Donald Trump has made no secret of his serious interest in deploying a limited US contingent to Iran in private conversations with members of his team. However, he has not yet made a final decision.

What is known about Trump's plans?

According to anonymous sources, the head of the White House has already discussed the idea of deploying ground American troops with his advisors and members of the Republican Party.

During these discussions, Donald Trump revealed his vision for the future of Iran after the destruction of the criminal regime.

The US president is convinced that Iranian uranium will be safe, and Washington and the new government in Tehran will cooperate in oil production, similar to what the US and Venezuela do.

The president's comments expressing serious interest in deploying ground troops were not focused on a large-scale ground invasion of Iran, but rather on the idea of a small contingent of American troops that would be used for specific strategic purposes, insiders said. Share

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt is currently denying these data from anonymous sources.