Trump wants to send US troops to Iran — insiders

As NBC News has learned, US leader Donald Trump has made no secret of his serious interest in deploying a limited US contingent to Iran in private conversations with members of his team. However, he has not yet made a final decision.
Points of attention
- Trump's interest in ground troops is not focused on a large-scale invasion but on using a small contingent for specific strategic purposes, according to insiders.
- White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt refutes the data from anonymous sources, stating that the president has not given any orders related to ground troops.
What is known about Trump's plans?
According to anonymous sources, the head of the White House has already discussed the idea of deploying ground American troops with his advisors and members of the Republican Party.
During these discussions, Donald Trump revealed his vision for the future of Iran after the destruction of the criminal regime.
The US president is convinced that Iranian uranium will be safe, and Washington and the new government in Tehran will cooperate in oil production, similar to what the US and Venezuela do.
White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt is currently denying these data from anonymous sources.
According to her, the US president did not give any orders related to ground troops.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-