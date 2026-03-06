Trump agrees only to Iran's unconditional surrender

US President Donald Trump has said that no deal with Iran should be expected. He stressed that he is only considering Tehran's unconditional surrender.

Trump wants Iran to surrender

Trump made the statement on the social network Truth Social.

The US president stressed that there will be no deal with Iran "except for unconditional surrender."

After that, and after choosing a great and acceptable leader(s), we and our many wonderful and very brave allies and partners will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of collapse, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump's post

Donald Trump has also made it clear that he wants a complete change of leadership in Iran. The US president said he has several candidates for the role of "a good leader."