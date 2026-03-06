Trump agrees only to Iran's unconditional surrender

US President Donald Trump has said that no deal with Iran should be expected. He stressed that he is only considering Tehran's unconditional surrender.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump unequivocally demands Iran's unconditional surrender, dismissing any possibility of negotiations.
- Tensions escalate as US and Israeli actions against Iran continue, with exchanges of blows and threats on the horizon.
Trump wants Iran to surrender
Trump made the statement on the social network Truth Social.
The US president stressed that there will be no deal with Iran "except for unconditional surrender."
Donald Trump has also made it clear that he wants a complete change of leadership in Iran. The US president said he has several candidates for the role of "a good leader."
It should be noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country was ready for a ground invasion by American troops. He rejected any negotiations with Washington, stressing that Tehran had not asked for a ceasefire, despite US and Israeli strikes across the country.
