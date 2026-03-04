Sanchez accused Trump of dragging Spain into war

Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez has made no secret of his outrage over the US operation against Iran, which he considers a violation of international law. Moreover, he has suggested that Donald Trump is trying to drag his country into a war in the Middle East.

Sanchez rebuffed Trump

The Prime Minister of Spain once again publicly called on the US, Israel and Iran to stop the war in the Middle East before it is too late.

He believes that diplomacy can still save the current situation.

Sanchez drew attention to the fact that his country condemns the Iranian regime, despite this, virtually all parties to the conflict have violated international law.

He also warned: a war in the Middle East could be a disaster for the entire world, not just for its participants.

One illegal act cannot be answered with another; this is how the greatest catastrophes in human history begin... In short, the position of the Spanish government can be summed up in the words: "No to war." Pedro Sanchez Prime Minister of Spain

Against this background, he recalled the allied war against Iraq, which was led by the United States.

According to him, the previous operation had fatal consequences, not the desired results.