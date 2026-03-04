Watch: Russian air defense shot down its own helicopter during a "bavovna" operation in the Rostov region

During the night of March 3-4, powerful explosions thundered in various regions of the aggressor country — this happened during an attack by Ukrainian strike drones. Trying to repel a new air attack, the Russian air defense shot down its own helicopter.

Russia destroyed its own helicopter

According to propaganda Telegram channels and local residents of the Rostov region, a Russian helicopter was destroyed during air defense operations against Ukrainian UAVs in the Rostov region.

According to the latest data, this happened in the area of the Millerovo military airfield.

Russian military blogger Boris Rozhin (Colonelcassad) claims that the helicopter was shot down over Volgograd.

As a result of the UAV attack, unfortunately, our VKS was destroyed. Eternal memory to the fighters. Exact information about how many died, whether there are survivors — will be available by lunchtime, — one of the messages says.

In private conversations, the Russian invaders do not hide the fact that in the 5th year of the war, they still have not been able to get rid of Friendly-Fi.