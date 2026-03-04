During the night of March 3-4, powerful explosions thundered in various regions of the aggressor country — this happened during an attack by Ukrainian strike drones. Trying to repel a new air attack, the Russian air defense shot down its own helicopter.
Points of attention
- Propaganda Telegram channels and local residents report on the destruction of the Russian helicopter during the air defense operations.
- Russian military blogger Boris Rozhin provides insights into the incident, suggesting that the helicopter was shot down over Volgograd.
Russia destroyed its own helicopter
According to propaganda Telegram channels and local residents of the Rostov region, a Russian helicopter was destroyed during air defense operations against Ukrainian UAVs in the Rostov region.
According to the latest data, this happened in the area of the Millerovo military airfield.
Russian military blogger Boris Rozhin (Colonelcassad) claims that the helicopter was shot down over Volgograd.
In private conversations, the Russian invaders do not hide the fact that in the 5th year of the war, they still have not been able to get rid of Friendly-Fi.
Let us recall that friendly fire (also friendly fire, fratricide) is a term in military affairs that denotes fire contact against one's own troops or the troops of an ally, which has led to military casualties.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-