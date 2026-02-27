Sweden is considering the possibility of stationing nuclear weapons in the country during war

Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson does not rule out the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons on the country's territory in wartime.
Points of attention
- Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson expresses openness to deploying nuclear weapons in the country during wartime for survival and security.
- Despite being a NATO member with no nuclear weapons stationed in peacetime, Sweden considers the possibility of nuclear weapons deployment in wartime.
Sweden is no longer against the deployment of nuclear weapons
Jónsson, a representative of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's Moderate Party, has stated Sweden's openness to the potential deployment of nuclear weapons in the event of war.
Sweden, a NATO member, has an agreement that nuclear weapons are not stationed on its territory in peacetime. However, there is no similar agreement regarding what happens in wartime.
The Liberal Party, a member of the government coalition, also does not want to rule out the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons on Swedish territory in the event of war.
Recall that French President Emmanuel Macron will update France's nuclear doctrine, outlining what Paris can offer allies concerned about the reliability of the American "nuclear umbrella."
