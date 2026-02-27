Sweden is considering the possibility of stationing nuclear weapons in the country during war
Category
World
Publication date

Sweden is considering the possibility of stationing nuclear weapons in the country during war

Sweden
Читати українською
Source:  svt.se

Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson does not rule out the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons on the country's territory in wartime.

Points of attention

  • Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson expresses openness to deploying nuclear weapons in the country during wartime for survival and security.
  • Despite being a NATO member with no nuclear weapons stationed in peacetime, Sweden considers the possibility of nuclear weapons deployment in wartime.

Sweden is no longer against the deployment of nuclear weapons

Jónsson, a representative of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's Moderate Party, has stated Sweden's openness to the potential deployment of nuclear weapons in the event of war.

If war breaks out, we will be open to anything that can ensure Sweden's survival and security, of course.

Sweden, a NATO member, has an agreement that nuclear weapons are not stationed on its territory in peacetime. However, there is no similar agreement regarding what happens in wartime.

The Liberal Party, a member of the government coalition, also does not want to rule out the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons on Swedish territory in the event of war.

Recall that French President Emmanuel Macron will update France's nuclear doctrine, outlining what Paris can offer allies concerned about the reliability of the American "nuclear umbrella."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sweden publicly expressed its disagreement with the US actions
Kristersson was not afraid to criticize the US
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sweden is ready to sell Gripen fighters to Ukraine
Gripen aircraft for the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be purchased with EU money
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sweden will provide Ukraine with $100 million within the framework of PURL
Government of Sweden
Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?