Sweden is considering the possibility of stationing nuclear weapons in the country during war

Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson does not rule out the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons on the country's territory in wartime.

Sweden is no longer against the deployment of nuclear weapons

Jónsson, a representative of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's Moderate Party, has stated Sweden's openness to the potential deployment of nuclear weapons in the event of war.

If war breaks out, we will be open to anything that can ensure Sweden's survival and security, of course. Share

Sweden, a NATO member, has an agreement that nuclear weapons are not stationed on its territory in peacetime. However, there is no similar agreement regarding what happens in wartime.

The Liberal Party, a member of the government coalition, also does not want to rule out the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons on Swedish territory in the event of war.

Recall that French President Emmanuel Macron will update France's nuclear doctrine, outlining what Paris can offer allies concerned about the reliability of the American "nuclear umbrella."