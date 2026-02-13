Sweden will provide Ukraine with $100 million within the framework of PURL

Sweden will contribute $100 million to the Priority Ukraine Needs List (PURL) initiative. Together with the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom, Sweden will finance a joint support package for Ukraine totaling $500 million.
Points of attention
- Sweden, along with other countries, will contribute $100 million to the PURL initiative to support Ukraine's defense needs.
- The financial assistance aims to provide Ukraine with access to priority defense supplies from the United States, strengthening its defense capabilities.
Ukraine will receive $100 million from Sweden for military needs
This is reported on the website of the Swedish government.
Together with allies and partners, Sweden is sending a clear signal demonstrating a shared commitment to peace and security in Europe,
It is noted that this is Sweden's third contribution to the PURL initiative. Including this $100 million, Sweden has provided Ukraine with financial support worth $435 million under PURL.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-