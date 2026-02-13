Sweden will provide Ukraine with $100 million within the framework of PURL
Category
World
Publication date

Sweden will provide Ukraine with $100 million within the framework of PURL

Government of Sweden
Ukraine
Читати українською

Sweden will contribute $100 million to the Priority Ukraine Needs List (PURL) initiative. Together with the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom, Sweden will finance a joint support package for Ukraine totaling $500 million.

Points of attention

  • Sweden, along with other countries, will contribute $100 million to the PURL initiative to support Ukraine's defense needs.
  • The financial assistance aims to provide Ukraine with access to priority defense supplies from the United States, strengthening its defense capabilities.

Ukraine will receive $100 million from Sweden for military needs

This is reported on the website of the Swedish government.

Sweden has a strong position in solidarity with Ukraine. Through our contribution to PURL, which will provide Ukraine with access to priority defense supplies from the United States, we are once again demonstrating our readiness to take concrete measures to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Air defense and ammunition are crucial for Ukraine to be able to defend itself against constant attacks by the Russian Federation, — said Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson.

Together with allies and partners, Sweden is sending a clear signal demonstrating a shared commitment to peace and security in Europe,

It is noted that this is Sweden's third contribution to the PURL initiative. Including this $100 million, Sweden has provided Ukraine with financial support worth $435 million under PURL.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sweden to increase aid to Ukraine to over $1 billion in 2026
Sweden
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sweden publicly expressed its disagreement with the US actions
Kristersson was not afraid to criticize the US
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sweden is ready to sell Gripen fighters to Ukraine
Gripen aircraft for the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be purchased with EU money

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?