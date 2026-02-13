Sweden will provide Ukraine with $100 million within the framework of PURL

Sweden will contribute $100 million to the Priority Ukraine Needs List (PURL) initiative. Together with the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom, Sweden will finance a joint support package for Ukraine totaling $500 million.

This is reported on the website of the Swedish government.

Sweden has a strong position in solidarity with Ukraine. Through our contribution to PURL, which will provide Ukraine with access to priority defense supplies from the United States, we are once again demonstrating our readiness to take concrete measures to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Air defense and ammunition are crucial for Ukraine to be able to defend itself against constant attacks by the Russian Federation, — said Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson. Share

Together with allies and partners, Sweden is sending a clear signal demonstrating a shared commitment to peace and security in Europe,