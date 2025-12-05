Sweden to increase aid to Ukraine to over $1 billion in 2026
Sweden to increase aid to Ukraine to over $1 billion in 2026

Source:  Reuters

Sweden will gradually stop providing aid to Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia, and Bolivia in the coming years, instead using these funds to increase support for Ukraine.

Sweden increases aid to Ukraine: what is known

This was stated by the Minister of International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Sweden, Benjamin Dusa.

Ukraine is a top priority in Sweden's foreign and aid policy, so the government intends to increase aid to Ukraine to at least 10 billion kronor (1.06 billion US dollars — ed.) in 2026.

He noted that there is no "secret printing press for banknotes" for relief purposes, adding that "the money has to come from somewhere."

The Swedish government said that these measures will free up more than 2 billion Swedish kronor (over 212.8 million US dollars) over two years, which can be redirected to Ukraine for use in projects such as restoring the country's energy infrastructure.

It is noted that since the current government came to power in 2022, Sweden has already reduced aid to more than 10 countries, including Burkina Faso and Mali.

Sweden is a major donor of development and humanitarian aid, with a budget of 56 billion kronor (over 5.9 billion US dollars) per year for the past three years.

The Swedish government announced plans to reduce this amount to 53 billion kronor per year between 2026 and 2028, and announced a review of spending priorities, including the decision to direct some of the funds to cover costs related to immigration and the return of migrants.

