Sweden to increase aid to Ukraine to over $1 billion in 2026

Sweden will gradually stop providing aid to Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia, and Bolivia in the coming years, instead using these funds to increase support for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Sweden will gradually halt aid to several countries to bolster support for Ukraine, with plans to allocate over 10 billion kronor to assist the nation by 2026.
- The Swedish government's prioritization of Ukraine in its foreign and aid policies underscores its commitment to enhancing the country's development and bolstering energy security in the region.
- Minister Benjamin Dusa emphasized the necessity of reallocating funds to Ukraine, highlighting the government's decision to reduce aid to numerous countries to free up resources for Ukrainian projects, including energy infrastructure restoration.
Sweden increases aid to Ukraine: what is known
This was stated by the Minister of International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Sweden, Benjamin Dusa.
He noted that there is no "secret printing press for banknotes" for relief purposes, adding that "the money has to come from somewhere."
It is noted that since the current government came to power in 2022, Sweden has already reduced aid to more than 10 countries, including Burkina Faso and Mali.
Sweden is a major donor of development and humanitarian aid, with a budget of 56 billion kronor (over 5.9 billion US dollars) per year for the past three years.
The Swedish government announced plans to reduce this amount to 53 billion kronor per year between 2026 and 2028, and announced a review of spending priorities, including the decision to direct some of the funds to cover costs related to immigration and the return of migrants.
