Sweden wants to sell 120 of the most modern Gripen aircraft to Ukraine — insiders

According to anonymous sources from the Swedish TV channel TV4 Nyheterna, the country's authorities intend to sell Ukraine a very large number of the latest version of the JAS 39 Gripen E aircraft.

What is known about Sweden's plans?

According to insiders TV4 Nyheterna, the sale of 120 fighter jets is currently under discussion.

If this does happen, the sale will effectively be twice as large as the largest to date for Sweden.

As of today, the country's authorities can sell a little more than 10 units of the Gripen version C/D.

What is important to understand is that the JAS 39 Gripen E is the latest version of the Swedish fighter jet created by Saab.

According to the developers, the specified model can boast a more powerful engine, a longer flight range, as well as more advanced radar and electronics than all its predecessors.

On October 22, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Sweden — Ulf Kristersson received him in Linköping.

According to preliminary data, during the meeting, the leaders of both states will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and deepening defense cooperation between the countries.