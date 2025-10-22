Defense forces successfully hit Russian factories in Mordovia and Dagestan
Category
Events
Publication date

Defense forces successfully hit Russian factories in Mordovia and Dagestan

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers reach Mordovia and Dagestan
Читати українською

On October 22, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the implementation of new operations by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. These are powerful attacks on a Russian ammunition production plant and an oil refinery located on the territory of the aggressor country, Russia.

Points of attention

  • Efforts are ongoing to clarify the impact of the attacks, with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed to undermining Russian aggression against Ukraine.
  • Stay tuned for further updates on the developments as Ukrainian defense forces continue their operations to deter Russian aggressors.

Ukrainian soldiers reach Mordovia and Dagestan

New operations were carried out with the aim of reducing Russia's military-economic potential.

As part of their implementation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked several strategic targets on enemy territory.

So, the Saransk Mechanical Plant in the Republic of Mordovia was hit - a series of powerful explosions thundered there.

What is important to understand is that it manufactures anti-personnel engineering ammunition and mine-laying kits, ammunition detonators, and initiation units.

Ukrainian soldiers also successfully hit the Makhachkala oil refinery in the Republic of Dagestan.

According to the latest data, one of the processing plants on the territory of the enterprise was affected.

The main purpose of the plant is to provide fuel and store it for the Caspian Fleet naval base and refuel military vessels of the Russian occupiers. The annual processing volume is up to 1 million tons.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the results of the defeat are currently being clarified and will be announced later.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine. More to come! Glory to Ukraine! — the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces have successes in the Pokrovsky direction
What is known about the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 333 drones and 16 missiles during the combined Russian strike
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - how the air defense worked
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Malyuk showed off the new generation of Sea Baby drones — photos and video
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Malyuk showed off the new generation of Sea Baby drones — photos and video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?