On October 22, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the implementation of new operations by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. These are powerful attacks on a Russian ammunition production plant and an oil refinery located on the territory of the aggressor country, Russia.
Points of attention
- Efforts are ongoing to clarify the impact of the attacks, with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed to undermining Russian aggression against Ukraine.
- Stay tuned for further updates on the developments as Ukrainian defense forces continue their operations to deter Russian aggressors.
Ukrainian soldiers reach Mordovia and Dagestan
New operations were carried out with the aim of reducing Russia's military-economic potential.
As part of their implementation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked several strategic targets on enemy territory.
So, the Saransk Mechanical Plant in the Republic of Mordovia was hit - a series of powerful explosions thundered there.
What is important to understand is that it manufactures anti-personnel engineering ammunition and mine-laying kits, ammunition detonators, and initiation units.
Ukrainian soldiers also successfully hit the Makhachkala oil refinery in the Republic of Dagestan.
According to the latest data, one of the processing plants on the territory of the enterprise was affected.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the results of the defeat are currently being clarified and will be announced later.
