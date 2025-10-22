Defense forces successfully hit Russian factories in Mordovia and Dagestan

On October 22, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the implementation of new operations by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. These are powerful attacks on a Russian ammunition production plant and an oil refinery located on the territory of the aggressor country, Russia.

Ukrainian soldiers reach Mordovia and Dagestan

New operations were carried out with the aim of reducing Russia's military-economic potential.

As part of their implementation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked several strategic targets on enemy territory.

So, the Saransk Mechanical Plant in the Republic of Mordovia was hit - a series of powerful explosions thundered there.

What is important to understand is that it manufactures anti-personnel engineering ammunition and mine-laying kits, ammunition detonators, and initiation units.

Ukrainian soldiers also successfully hit the Makhachkala oil refinery in the Republic of Dagestan.

According to the latest data, one of the processing plants on the territory of the enterprise was affected.

The main purpose of the plant is to provide fuel and store it for the Caspian Fleet naval base and refuel military vessels of the Russian occupiers. The annual processing volume is up to 1 million tons.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the results of the defeat are currently being clarified and will be announced later.