Air defense neutralized 333 drones and 16 missiles during the combined Russian strike
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
During the night of October 21-22, Russia carried out a combined attack on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using strike drones, air-launched missiles, and ground-launched missiles. The enemy used 433 air attack vehicles for the new strike.

  • Defense forces in Ukraine repelled the air attack using aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units.
  • The attack is still ongoing, with enemy UAVs in the airspace. Continuous monitoring and defense measures are in place.

This time the Russians used:

  • 405 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea (about 250 of them — "Shaheeds");

  • 11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: Bryansk, Rostov regions — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk region);

  • 9 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: Kursk, Voronezh regions — Russian Federation, TOT AR Crimea);

  • 4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of Rostov Region — Russian Federation;

  • 4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (launch area: TOT Zaporizhia region).

What is important to understand is that the main direction of the attack was the Kyiv region. Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Odessa regions were also affected.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 12:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 349 air targets:

  • 333 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (drones of other types);

  • 8 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

  • 6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

  • 2 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.

Currently, direct hits of 12 missiles and 55 strike UAVs have been recorded at 26 locations, and downed UAVs (fragments) have fallen at 19 locations. In addition, 17 UAVs did not reach their targets (lost in location), the information is being clarified.

The Ukrainian Air Force emphasizes that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

