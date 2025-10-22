On October 22, Russia, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, the illegitimate president of the country, Vladimir Putin, conducted a training exercise for strategic nuclear forces involving their ground, naval, and aviation components. During the training, practical launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles were carried out, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country boasted.

Russia launches Yars intercontinental ballistic missile

The Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome at the Kura test range in Kamchatka.

A ballistic missile "Syneva" was launched from the strategic nuclear submarine missile cruiser "Bryansk" from the waters of the Barents Sea.

Tu-95MS long-range aircraft were also involved in the training, which carried out launches of air-launched cruise missiles. The practical launches were controlled from the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation.