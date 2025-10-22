When will Sweden start supplying Gripen fighters to Ukraine — Kristersson's response

Ukraine will receive the first Gripen fighter jets from Sweden within three years, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said during a meeting with journalists in Sweden.

Swedish Gripen fighters for Ukraine: what is known

He emphasized that Ukraine will receive a new generation, which was recently presented in Sweden. The rollout of production of these aircraft is just beginning.

So we're talking about three years or so — that's when we'll be able to start deliveries. And we can't deliver all 150 aircraft in one batch. Deliveries will be possible over the next three years. Share

Sweden will sell 120-150 modern Saab JAS 39 Gripen E fighters to Ukraine — their production has already begun. In total, this will take about 10-15 years.

Kristersson stressed that Sweden and Ukraine have already signed a memorandum of intent. This number of fighters would double Sweden's largest sales volume to date.

During a visit to Sweden, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Swedish fighter jets are among the best in the world.

I don't want to reveal all the details about our steps, but for our army, Gripen is a priority. That's why we chose them. It's a question of means, of maneuver, of how to use it. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Gripen E (Saab JAS 39E) is a modern multi-role fighter designed to perform missions in the air, on land and at sea. It is capable of both intercepting targets and delivering precision strikes.

The fighter is designed to operate in conditions of limited infrastructure — it can take off from short runways, including temporary airfields or highways.

Electronic warfare systems and the modern AESA Raven ES-05 radar allow the Gripen E to effectively counter enemy fighters and air defenses.