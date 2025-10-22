When will Sweden start supplying Gripen fighters to Ukraine — Kristersson's response
Category
World
Publication date

When will Sweden start supplying Gripen fighters to Ukraine — Kristersson's response

Office of the President of Ukraine
Kristersson
Читати українською

Ukraine will receive the first Gripen fighter jets from Sweden within three years, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said during a meeting with journalists in Sweden.

Points of attention

  • Sweden will deliver 120-150 modern Saab JAS 39 Gripen E fighters to Ukraine within the next three years, doubling Sweden's largest sales volume to date.
  • The Gripen E aircraft is a multi-role fighter that excels in air, land, and sea missions, equipped with electronic warfare systems and AESA radar for combat advantage.
  • The Gripen E's ability to operate in limited infrastructure, launch air-to-air missiles with a range of over 100 km, and counter enemy fighters makes it a strategic choice for Ukraine.

Swedish Gripen fighters for Ukraine: what is known

He emphasized that Ukraine will receive a new generation, which was recently presented in Sweden. The rollout of production of these aircraft is just beginning.

So we're talking about three years or so — that's when we'll be able to start deliveries. And we can't deliver all 150 aircraft in one batch. Deliveries will be possible over the next three years.

Sweden will sell 120-150 modern Saab JAS 39 Gripen E fighters to Ukraine — their production has already begun. In total, this will take about 10-15 years.

Kristersson stressed that Sweden and Ukraine have already signed a memorandum of intent. This number of fighters would double Sweden's largest sales volume to date.

During a visit to Sweden, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Swedish fighter jets are among the best in the world.

I don't want to reveal all the details about our steps, but for our army, Gripen is a priority. That's why we chose them. It's a question of means, of maneuver, of how to use it.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Gripen E (Saab JAS 39E) is a modern multi-role fighter designed to perform missions in the air, on land and at sea. It is capable of both intercepting targets and delivering precision strikes.

The fighter is designed to operate in conditions of limited infrastructure — it can take off from short runways, including temporary airfields or highways.

Electronic warfare systems and the modern AESA Raven ES-05 radar allow the Gripen E to effectively counter enemy fighters and air defenses.

The Swedish aircraft is also capable of launching Western-style Meteor air-to-air missiles with a range of over 100 km, giving it an advantage over most Russian aircraft.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will receive F-16, Mirage and Gripen fighters
Ukraine will receive even more fighter jets
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The West urged Sweden not to give Ukraine Gripen fighters
Gripen for Ukraine is again in question
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sweden wants to sell 120 of the most modern Gripen aircraft to Ukraine — insiders
What is known about Sweden's plans?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?