When will Sweden start supplying Gripen fighters to Ukraine — Kristersson's response

Ukraine will receive the first Gripen fighter jets from Sweden within three years, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said during a meeting with journalists in Sweden.
- Sweden will deliver 120-150 modern Saab JAS 39 Gripen E fighters to Ukraine within the next three years, doubling Sweden's largest sales volume to date.
- The Gripen E aircraft is a multi-role fighter that excels in air, land, and sea missions, equipped with electronic warfare systems and AESA radar for combat advantage.
- The Gripen E's ability to operate in limited infrastructure, launch air-to-air missiles with a range of over 100 km, and counter enemy fighters makes it a strategic choice for Ukraine.
Swedish Gripen fighters for Ukraine: what is known
He emphasized that Ukraine will receive a new generation, which was recently presented in Sweden. The rollout of production of these aircraft is just beginning.
Sweden will sell 120-150 modern Saab JAS 39 Gripen E fighters to Ukraine — their production has already begun. In total, this will take about 10-15 years.
Kristersson stressed that Sweden and Ukraine have already signed a memorandum of intent. This number of fighters would double Sweden's largest sales volume to date.
During a visit to Sweden, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Swedish fighter jets are among the best in the world.
The Gripen E (Saab JAS 39E) is a modern multi-role fighter designed to perform missions in the air, on land and at sea. It is capable of both intercepting targets and delivering precision strikes.
The fighter is designed to operate in conditions of limited infrastructure — it can take off from short runways, including temporary airfields or highways.
Electronic warfare systems and the modern AESA Raven ES-05 radar allow the Gripen E to effectively counter enemy fighters and air defenses.
