According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, there is indeed a window of opportunity to achieve peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war. He predicted that this could happen before the midterm elections in the United States.

According to the Ukrainian leader, US President Donald Trump's team has the strength to end the Russian war.

Zelensky really believes that the United States is even stronger than it thinks it is.

And I really think so. They can really put pressure on Putin. They can stop this war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state also concluded that right now there is a window of opportunity to achieve peace.

According to the Ukrainian leader, it will be open until the midterm elections in the US in November 2026.

Now I think we have a chance. Between us, I'm actually thinking about next year... it depends on these months whether we have a chance to finish the war by the fall.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, his relationship with Donald Trump can be described as "difficult."