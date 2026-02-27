"We have a chance." Zelensky sees the possibility of a quick end to the war
Category
Politics
Publication date

"We have a chance." Zelensky sees the possibility of a quick end to the war

Zelenskyy assessed the progress of peace negotiations
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, there is indeed a window of opportunity to achieve peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war. He predicted that this could happen before the midterm elections in the United States.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky's relationship with Donald Trump is described as 'difficult,' but he stresses the importance of US-Ukraine relations beyond individual political figures.
  • The potential for a quick end to the war hinges on the upcoming months, and Zelensky is hopeful about the prospects of finishing the conflict by the fall.

Zelenskyy assessed the progress of peace negotiations

According to the Ukrainian leader, US President Donald Trump's team has the strength to end the Russian war.

Zelensky really believes that the United States is even stronger than it thinks it is.

And I really think so. They can really put pressure on Putin. They can stop this war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of state also concluded that right now there is a window of opportunity to achieve peace.

According to the Ukrainian leader, it will be open until the midterm elections in the US in November 2026.

Now I think we have a chance. Between us, I'm actually thinking about next year... it depends on these months whether we have a chance to finish the war by the fall.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, his relationship with Donald Trump can be described as "difficult."

Despite this, he emphasized that US-Ukraine relations go beyond individual political figures.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers neutralized another 1,280 Russian occupiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers neutralized another 1,280 Russian occupiers
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
IMF approves $8.1 billion financing program for Ukraine
Yulia Svyridenko
What is known about the new IMF decision?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
90 billion euros for Ukraine. Orban hinted at lifting the veto
Orban continues to blackmail the EU and Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?