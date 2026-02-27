"We have a chance." Zelensky sees the possibility of a quick end to the war

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, there is indeed a window of opportunity to achieve peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war. He predicted that this could happen before the midterm elections in the United States.
Points of attention
- Zelensky's relationship with Donald Trump is described as 'difficult,' but he stresses the importance of US-Ukraine relations beyond individual political figures.
- The potential for a quick end to the war hinges on the upcoming months, and Zelensky is hopeful about the prospects of finishing the conflict by the fall.
Zelenskyy assessed the progress of peace negotiations
According to the Ukrainian leader, US President Donald Trump's team has the strength to end the Russian war.
Zelensky really believes that the United States is even stronger than it thinks it is.
The head of state also concluded that right now there is a window of opportunity to achieve peace.
According to the Ukrainian leader, it will be open until the midterm elections in the US in November 2026.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, his relationship with Donald Trump can be described as "difficult."
Despite this, he emphasized that US-Ukraine relations go beyond individual political figures.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-